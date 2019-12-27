DC reviews R-Day arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

KUPWARA: To ensure smooth celebration of Republic Day, District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, Anshul Garg, on Thursday convened a meeting of officers here to review the arrangements to be put in place for the national event. The Additional Deputy Commissioners of Kupwara and Handwara, ACR, SDM Lolab, District Officers, Tehsildars, besides senior officers of police, BSF, CRPF were present in the meeting. The meeting was informed that the main function of Republic Day will be held at District Police Lines (DPL) Kupwara where national flag will be hoisted followed by March Past by the contingents of JKP, JKAP, IRP, BSF, CRPF, FPF, HG and school children. It was given out that the function will begin with Shana-i-Vadan at 9 AM.

The DDC asked R&B Department to ensure proper patching of the roads and paths leading to the venue while Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) was directed to make seating arrangements. The Power Development & PHE departments were directed to ensure un-interrupted power and water supply, besides keeping generator set and water tanker available while CMO, Kupwara, was asked to set up a first aid camp with Ambulance at the venue. Mechanical Engineering Division & EO Municipality were asked to keep snow clearance machines and manpower available in case of snowfall. Security and other arrangements were also discussed in the meeting.

It was also given out that similar functions will be held at Sub divisional level at Handwara, Karnah and Lolab.