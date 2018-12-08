DC reviews progress on Special Summary Revision

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Deputy Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Saturday reviewed the progress on Special Summary Revision (SSR) in the district. The meeting was attended by ERO, Assembly Constituency- 55 Ramban, ACR, Vevaik Puri, ERO, Assembly Constituency- 56 Banihal, SDM, Zameer Ahmed Rishu, Deputy District Election Officer, Zaheer Abass, CPO, Uttam Singh, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and representatives of the political parties.

DC had detailed deliberation on various issues pertaining to Basic Minimum Facilities (BMFs) at polling stations, removal of duplicity in the electoral roll, purification of electoral images, SVEEP Activities, distribution of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material, special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, besides special summary revision.

DEO asked the representatives of political parties to appoint their Booth level Agents and provide the list of same to election cell at an earliest in order to assist the BLOs, EROs and AEROs in preparing an error-free electoral rolls as well as smooth conduct of the process of Special Summary Revision.

He informed that a special summary revision camp of photo electoral rolls is going to be held on 16-12-2018 for enrollment of left out voters shall be organized at every polling station, along with Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

DC directed the officers for speedy inclusion, correction, and deletion of names in Electoral Rolls. He also had a detailed discussion with the concerned officers with regard to the functioning of ERO-NET. Besides, all BLOs were directed to remain present during the Special Camp day.