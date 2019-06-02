DC reviews progress on land acquisition cases

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, on Saturday chaired a meeting of Collectors land acquisition to review the progress of land acquisition cases pertaining to district Kishtwar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pawan Parihar, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Dr. Amir Hussain, SDM Paddar, Varunjeet Charak, SDM Marwah, Dr. Javeed besides concerned officials were present in the meeting.

A threadbare discussion was held on the land acquisition cases and concerned officers apprised the DC of the progress of the cases.

The DC stressed for expediting the land acquisition process thereby enabling the concerned agencies to start work on the site.

He further asked them to take requisite measures to resolve land related issues.

Later, the rate fixation committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Collector for various schemes pertaining to ADC/ACR collectorate wherein as many as 10 land acquisition cases were cleared measuring 1108 kanal of land.

The scheme included links roads viz. Telan to Hari, Machipal to Chamoti, filter plant to waza gowari, Panchayat ghar to Gujjar basti Village dool, Cherhar to polytechnic college village Pochaal, Kwarpul to Cherji village cherji, Mechanical workshop to Pohhi via Zelna, village Lachdayaram, Sarkoot to Kharkhalan village Matta besides Additional case file of Pakal Dul HEP village Chicha and Lopara.