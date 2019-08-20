DC reviews progress on Basohli-Bhadarwah Road

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer today reviewed the progress on Basohli-Bani- Bhadarwah road upto Chattergala, here at meeting.

The 128 KMs road is being executed by Border Roads Organization(BRO).

The meeting was attended by ADC, Ghanshyam Singh, CPO, Uttam Singh, SDM Bani, Joginder Singh and BRO officials. The DC reviewed the stage wise progress of from Basholi to Bani upto Chattergala and set deadlines for phase wise progress. He directed the concerned authorities to strictly adhere to the timeline.

It was informed in the meeting that from 0 to 89 KMs the construction/development and maintenance of this road is with Project SAMPARK (69 RCC) and from 89 to 128 KMs with Project BEACON (114 RCC). chaired a meeting to

A threadbare discussion was held on several issues pertaining to utility shifting, forest clearance, land acquisition, disbursement of compensation and many alike.

“This road is not only strategically important but also provide alternate connectivity to far flung areas and the work on this road need to be expedited,” the DC said and directed SDM Bani to personally monitor and supervise the project to ensure quality work. He further stressed on strengthening inter-departmental coordination and removing all the bottlenecks to complete this road project well in time.