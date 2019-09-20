DC reviews pending cases of forest clearance

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: District Development Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, today chaired an officers’ meeting to review the pending cases of forest clearance. The meeting was attended by Divisional Forest Officer Poonch Mohan Chowdhary, CEO, OC GREF, Executive Engineers PMGSY, PHE and AEE R&B besides other concerned officer. During the meeting, DDC took stock of issues related to different departments pertaining to forest clearance for various development including construction works in schools, roads and PHE pipeline works under forest area.