DC reviews implementation of BBBP, hints at mega conclave for women PRI members soon

STATE TIMES NEWS

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, today held a meeting with the District Level Task Force and other non official members to review implementation of Beti Bachao Beti Padao (BBBP) scheme in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sher Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Liaqat Choudhary, Assistant Commissioner Development, Akhtar Qazi, Chief Medical officer, Dr.Sunil Sharma, Chief Education Officer, MA Rather, District Panchayat Officer Abdul Khabir, Deputy Director Planning, Bilal Mir, District Social Welfare Officer, Mohd Naseeb, Block Medical officers, Zonal Education Officers, Administrator OSC, Neetu Sharma, Legal cum Probationary Officer, Shivangi Kant and District Women Coordinator and Women Welfare Officer MSK Rajouri.

The nodal officer BBBP gave a comprehensive presentation on all the activities carried out in the district during the last financial year besides submitting action plan of activities to be undertaken during this financial year.

The meeting had thorough deliberation on various issues of concern like child sex ratio, infant mortality rate, ratio of drop out girl child, class wise gender ratio, implementation of PC&PNDT Act in the district and related issues.