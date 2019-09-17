DC reviews functioning of Revenue Department

STATE TIMES NEWS

Doda: Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Sagar D Doifode, today convened an officers meeting to review functioning of Revenue Department in the district. The meeting had detailed discussion on various issues including removal of encroachments on state/Kahcharai land, compensation cases, disposal of complaints under government grievances cell, preparation of Jamabandis, attestation of mutations, land acquisition for development projects and reports on vigilance cases.\ Deputy Commissioner directed the Revenue authorities to intensify anti-encroachment drives across all the tehsils of the district to ensure that encroachment on state and kahcharai land is removed.

He directed the Tehsildars to furnish a fortnightly report with regard to removal of encroachments in their respective Tehsils. While taking review of preparation of Jamabandis, the DC directed the Revenue officers to expedite the process for timely completion of this vital task. The DC directed the officers to complete the process of land acquisition within shortest possible time. The meeting was attended by ADDC Doda Imam Din, ADC Bhaderwah Dr. Ravi Kumar Bharti, ADC Doda Kishori Lal, ACR Doda Kaiser Ahmed Bhawani, SDM Thathri Mohd Anwar Banday, SDM Gandoh Pritam Lal, SDM Assar Rishi Kumar Sharma besides all Tehsildars and district officers.