DC reviews arrangements for Navratra Festival

State Times News

Samba: Deputy Commissioner Samba, Rohit Khajuria on Tuesday chaired a meeting of officers of various departments to review the arrangements for smooth celebration of Navratra festival. Threadbare discussions were held on various issues including sanitation, uninterrupted electricity, ensuring of regular and safe drinking water, security arrangements, traffic management, adequate stocks of ration, fire wood check on the rates and quality of food items at various revered temples in district samba including Chichi Mata Temple.

The DC emphasized on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene around the temples. He directed the concerned departments to spread mass awareness on sanitation and also install dustbins to maintain cleanliness in and around the temple.

Senior superintendent of Police, Shakti Pathak elaborated on the security arrangements at designated points.

The Deputy Commissioner called for interdepartmental coordination and impressed upon the concerned functionaries to put in place all necessary arrangement well in time for the smooth celebration of the festival.

He asked the PHE department to ensure uninterrupted water supply and also instructed power department to ensure proper lighting arrangements in addition to un-interrupted power supply throughout the festival.

The DC directed the traffic authorities to ensure proper regulation of traffic during the festival and place proper signboards for the convenience of the devotees.