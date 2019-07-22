DC reviews arrangements for I-Day celebrations

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Deputy Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode on Monday reviewed arrangements for celebration of Independence Day in the district in a meeting with senior functionaries of key departments.

Major issues discussed during the meeting included seating arrangement, barricading, water and power supply, traffic management, sanitation, emergency services, decoration, security, sanitation etc.

The DC had a detailed review of preparations for cultural programme and parade to be presented on the national day with Chief Education Officer and District Youth Service & Sports officer Doda.

DYSSO informed that about 32 parade contigents including schools, paramilitary forces and band troops of various institutions will participate in the national day celebration.

The DC directed the concerned authorities to participate and display their achievements during the unique tableaus (Jhankis) besides asking other institutions to present cultural items on educative and informative themes. He also directed for constitution of committees to monitor the arrangements.