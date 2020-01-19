DC reviews arrangements for Central Ministers’ ensuing visit

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan today visited the venues to take stock of arrangements for the scheduled visit of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Rameshwar Teli to preside public outreach programmes being conducting by the government.

DDC was accompanied by SSP Ramban, Anita Sharma besides senior officers of the district administration, security and police and received brief from designated nodal officers about the arrangements.

During the meeting ADC, ACD, CEO, Executive Engineers and concerned security officers apprised DC on various arrangements including security, transport facility, parking points, seating arrangements and public interaction places at Batote, Chanderkot and Kanthi where the functions are scheduled to be organise.

DC directed the officers to work with zeal and dedication besides under close coordination to ensure all arrangements according to the plan well in time.