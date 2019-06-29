DC Reasi visits remote areas, conducts public Darbar

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib today conducted an extensive tour of tehsil Chassana of the district.

DC spent the whole day meeting delegations at Sarh, Bagga and Sungri enroute Chassana, before conducting a public darbar near Tehsil Office Chassana.

She along with team of district officers listened to grievances of the people. The DC assured appropriate redressal of their issues after consultation with respective officers.

Assistant Commissioner Development, Sunil Sharma; Tehsildar Chassana, Gulshan Kumar, SDPO Mahore and SHO Chassana were among various officers also attended the public darbar. The DC will visit Thalkote next in continuation of her visit to remote regions of the district.