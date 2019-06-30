DC Reasi holds public Darbars

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib completed the tour of far-flung areas of Tehsil Chassana on Sunday.

In the first leg of her tour, the DC met delegations at Sarh, Bagga and Sungri and held a public darbar at Chassana.

Sarpanchs, panchs and other representatives from all 26 panchayats of the tehsil were present at the darbar.

DC gave patient hearing to all the grievances presented and disposed many of them the spot.

Later, the DDC visited remote village Thalkote of the tehsil and a similar darbar was held there.

Issues regarding road connectivity, water supply, power, ration supply, school infrastructure, need of medical facilities were the most raised issues. Discussion was also held regarding preparation of upcoming Kosernag Yatra.

Assistant Commissioner Development, Sunil Sharma, various district officers, and officers of the Tehsil and Subdivision Mahore were also present there.