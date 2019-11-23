DC Reasi chairs meeting regarding upcoming B2V2

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: District Development Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib today held a meeting with Rural Development Department officers and works for the upcoming Back to Village programme.

A brief training and awareness session for VLWs, MPWs and other ground staff was also conducted as part of the meeting. During the session, thorough introduction to various guidelines, feedback forms and other important documents were also provided.

The DDC, who is also the nodal officer for the programme in the district, briefed that the second edition of ‘Back to Village’ programme is aimed at reiterating government’s commitment for the development of villages. It is through visiting officers, that villages would get to raise their grievances and present general assessment of the earlier edition of the programme, she said.

She also directed all members and Panchayati Raj Institutions and representatives from front line departments to be present during the visit of the officers to their respective villages.