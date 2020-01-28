DC Ramban reviews functioning of Revenue Department

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Deputy Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan today convened a meeting to review the functioning of Revenue department here today.

ADC Ashok Sharma, SDM Ramsoo, Dilmir Chowdhary, SDM Gool, Gias-ul- Haq, SDM Banihal, Zaheer Abass, Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars were present in the meeting.

DC reviewed the status and action taken on the issues of general public by the SDMs and Tehsildars. He asked the officers to resolve public issues on priority basis and ensure disposal of files and applications well in time.

SDMs and Tehsildars were directed to pay frequent visits in different areas in their respective jurisdictions to ensure availability of essential commodities and basic facilities for common public.

While reviewing the progress of writing Jamabandi, attestation of mutations and writing of Girdawari, DC directed the Tehsildars to complete the same at the earliest and regular updation of land record as per targets without any fail so that settlement process under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) can be completed timely.

He directed all Tehsildars to frame an action plan for removing the encroachments from State, Kachrai and common land in their respective areas in time bond manners.