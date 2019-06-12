DC Rajouri serves notices to 10 Patwaris for failure to write Jamabandis

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Rajouri: Taking stern action against the revenue officials for their failure to write Jamabandis in a time bound manner, the District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday served notices to 10 Patwaris.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the provisions contained in land laws and standing Order No.23-B Record of Rights the writing of Jamabandi is one of the basic duty of a Patwari and it is the reponsibility of Patwaris to update the record by writing up the Jamabandis.

The Patwari includes Ifkar Ahmed PH Fatehpur,Mohd Shafeeq, PH Behrote, Mohd Razaq, PH Said, Zahoor Ahmed, PH Panjah, Ayaz Ahmed, PH Samaj, Vikrant Kumar, PH Kangri, Zulfikar Ahmed, PH Hasplote, Vijay Kumar, PH Treru, Aftab Ahmed PH Jungrain and Imran Kham, PH Phagat.

During the review it was found that these Patwaris had not completed the assignment of writing Jamabandis and in this regard they were instructed a number of times by the Tehsildars/Naib Tehsildars to take up their work seriously and complete their assignments in a time bound manner.

This non performance of official work of writing Jamabandis is a serious dereliction of duty tantamount to official disobedience and against the interest of public/land owners as their records are not updated as well as spoiling the image of revenue department.

So in order to avoid any inconvenience to the public/landowners and to ensure that the Jamabandis are written timely without any delay 10 Patwaris of the revenue department have been served notices by the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri made it clear that strict action as per rules will be initiated against the non performing officials. It was also made clear that if the officials still fail to perform their work, their cases for termination on grounds of non performance shall be submitted after following due process of law and in accordance with the rule 4 (1&2) of Transfer policy number 861-GAD of 2010 dated July 28, 2010.