DC Rajouri reviews arrangements for Diwali

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Monday chaired a meeting of district officers to review the arrangements for celebration of the Diwali Festival.

In the meeting representatives from the religious organisations highlighted the issues for the celebration of the holy festival.

In the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on various arrangements like security, maintenance of law and order, traffic regulation, drinking water and power supply, sanitation, Medicare, checking of rates and quality of eatables besides deployment of fire tenders.

The meeting decided to set up stalls for sale of firecrackers at old bus stand, new bus stand and old DIET complex. The DDC directed ADC to assess the maximum number of stalls to be allowed at each location keeping in view all the safety measures.

The PHE and PDD departments were instructed to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply during the festival. The EO Municipality was asked to issue a sanitation calendar for maintaining cleanliness in the town during and after the festive days. He was also directed to ensure street lighting around the temples.

The DC also constituted joint teams of officials of FCS & CA, Legal Metrology and Food Safety Departments for intensifying market checking to keep a check on overpricing, profiteering, black-marketing besides ensuring the quality of sweets, Milk and milk based products and other eatables.

Earlier ASP, Liaqat Choudhary also briefed about the arrangements made for security in district for the festival. The DC also directed the AD FCS & CA to provide ration to all the rationees in advance.

It was also decided in the meeting that health department will keep one Ambulance near the Tehsil Headquarter for any emergency. Besides Quick Reaction teams were constituted at the block level to meet any emergency.

The fire and emergency officers were directed to keep the fire tenders on alert during the day and night.

The meeting was attended by ADC Rajouri Sher Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police Liaqat Choudhary, Deputy CMO, Anees A Nabi, Assistant Director FCS &CA, Mukhtar Ahmed Lone, Executive Engineer PHE and Executive Engineer PWD, Tehsildars Rajouri, Inspector MVD, Rajeev Bhasin and other concerned officers. Besides the meeting was also attended by president Beopar Mandal Rajouri, President Sanatan Dharam Sabha and other prominent citizens of Rajouri.