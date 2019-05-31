DC Rajouri reinstates suspended employees

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri ordered the reinstatement of Officers/Officials who were suspended for violation of Model Code of Conduct during Lok Sabha Election 2019.

“In view of the shortage of staff and perusal of recommendations made by the Controlling Officers, following Officers/Officials who have been placed under suspension for violation of Model Code of Conduct are hereby reinstated with immediate effect pending enquiry and directed to report back at their original place of postings with strict warnings. Controlling officers shall expedite and complete enquiry within 7 days in the matter,” reads the order issued by Sher Singh, Nodal Officer MCC and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri.

Those who reinstated include Abdul Rashid, ZEO Rajouri, ZEO Office Rajouri; Sanjay Kumar, Teacher, MS Zone Doongi; Daleep Kumar, Veterinary Pharmacist, Veterinary Pharmacist Centre, Chingus; and Romesh Kumar, Helper, AEE Office Kalakote , PHE Division Nowshera.