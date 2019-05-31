DC Rajouri reinstates suspended employees

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri ordered the reinstatement
of Officers/Officials who were suspended for violation of Model Code
of Conduct during Lok Sabha Election 2019.
“In view of the shortage of staff and perusal of
recommendations made by the Controlling Officers, following Officers/Officials
who have been placed under suspension for violation of Model Code of Conduct
are hereby reinstated with immediate effect pending enquiry and directed to
report back at their original place of postings with strict warnings.
Controlling officers shall expedite and complete enquiry within 7 days in the
matter,” reads the order issued by Sher Singh, Nodal Officer MCC and
Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri.
Those who reinstated include Abdul Rashid, ZEO Rajouri, ZEO
Office Rajouri; Sanjay Kumar, Teacher, MS Zone Doongi; Daleep Kumar, Veterinary
Pharmacist, Veterinary
Pharmacist Centre, Chingus; and Romesh Kumar, Helper, AEE Office
Kalakote , PHE Division Nowshera.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper