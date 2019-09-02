DC Rajouri conducts surprise inspection at SDH Sunderbani

SUNDERBANI: DC Rajouri Mohammed Aijaz Azad was found standing in queue with patients during a surprise inspection at SDH Sunderbani. A doctor was placed under suspension and the salary of BMO Sunderbani was withheld during inspection
