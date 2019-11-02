DC Raina appointed Advocate General for J&K UT

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Senior Advocate, D.C. Raina was on Friday appointed as Advocate General for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Friday issued a notification to this effect which said, “In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section(1) of section 79 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint D.C. Raina, Senior Advocate as Advocate General for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
