DC Pulwama reviews Muharram arrangements

PULWAMA: District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Syed Abid Rashid on Friday convened a meeting of all the concerned officers to take stock of arrangements put in place by the departments in connection with Muharram.

The DDC was informed that all the related departments have visited the Shia dominated areas and men and machinery has been put in place to provide all the required facilities. It was further informed that in District Pulwama there are four (04) Shia dominated areas.

The Executive Officer Municipal Committee Pulwama and Awantipora informed the meeting that sanitation work has been launched in these areas and is being done on daily basis.

The sanitation work has also been undertaken in and around Imam Baras of the District. The DDC urged upon the Municipal Authorities to pay special attention towards cleanliness and sanitation in these specific areas. The Chief Medical Officer Pulwama informed the meeting that all the arrangements have been finalized and duty rosters have been prepared. Ambulance Services at all the four(04) shia inhabited areas of Gangoo, Hanji Khiloo, Wakherwan and Panir Jagir alongwith sufficient medicines & allied material and Medical/Para Medical Staff would be put in place from the 1st of Muharram.

Syed Abid asked the Health Authorities to provide best health care & First Aid facilities to the people in whole district particularly in shia dominated areas.

The Executive Engineer PHE Pulwama/Awantiproa informed the meeting that necessary repairs of damaged/required water pipes have been started and will be kept in the state of readiness before the onset of Muharram. As an alternative, tanker services will also be provided in all the localities.

The District Development Commissioner directed the concerned PHE authorities to provide uninterrupted portable drinking water in these areas.

The Executive Engineer R&B Pulwama informed the meeting that necessary repairs or roads in shia dominated areas have been taken up and will be completed by 31st August 29019.

The Executive Engineer PDD Pulwama/Awantipora briefed the meeting about the steps taken by them to provide uninterrupted power supply with back up. The District Development Commissioner directed the PDD authorities to put in place adequate lighting system in these areas.

The District Development Commissioner directed the ADC Pulwama to undertake tour of these areas alongwith concerned departments to oversee the arrangements put in place by the line departments and also to interact with the local Shia committees.

Syed Abid Rashid impressed upon all the departments to work in coordination and provide the best facilities to the people.