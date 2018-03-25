DC Pulwama bends laws to favour native village

Share Share 0 Share 0

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: In blatant abuse of power, the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama has mounted pressure on his subordinate staff in Power Development Department (PDD) to install a receiving station at his native village despite the report that installing of sub-station in the concerned area is unfeasible and also there is an issue of huge chunk of pending bills.

According to PDD sources, DC Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, taking undue advantage of being a local administrator pressurised the PDD officials to install 250 KVA sub-station along with HT/LT lines at his native village, namely Bonpora near Masjid Shareef Dogripora.

An official document of PDD lying with STATE TIMES reveals that the aforesaid area was technically not feasible for installation of receiving sub-station and the irony is that the area has pending arrears amounting to Rs. 34.79 lakh.

The official document addressed to Executive Engineer, E.D Awantipora by Superintending Engineer, Electric M&RE Circle Pulwama, dated March 24, 2017 with document No. SE/EM&RE/Pul/ts 11135-39 reads, “Inspite of repeated instructions and reminders from Direction office and this office as well, you had once again submitted the proposal for creation of 250 KVA Sub Station along with HT/LT network at Bonpora near Masjid Shareef Dogripora Pulwama, which is not technically feasible.”

“The existing sub-station according to agreement can cater to a load of 92.25 KW which is only 55.57 per cent of sub-station capacity. Hence as per government order No 21-of PD 2017, dated January 12, 2017, the project is not feasible for creation. Further the consumers of the existing 250 KV sub-station have huge not paid arrears amounting to Rs 34.79 lakh,” document reads.

The fact is that the Superintending Engineer(SE), Electric M&RE Circle Pulwama, has also directed the Executive Engineer to disconnect the supply lines to all consumers of the aforesaid area till the Dogripora village will not submit the pending amount but due to the intervention and influence of DC Pulwama, Dogripora his native village, instead the disconnection of supply lines was augmented with new 250 KVA sub-station.

DC Pulwama managed to get an amount of Rs 3 lakh on account of work namely, “creation of 250 KVA Sub-station along with HT/LT network at the aforesaid area, under CDF of MLC, Javid Ahmed Mirchal, Kupwara, where Dar has remained DC prior to his posting as DC Pulwama.

When contacted Chief Engineer, PDD, Shahnaz Ghoni, and asked how the sub-station was created in the area, despite the fact the PDD has mentioned in its documents that the aforesaid area is not feasible, she said, “I don’t have any knowledge about it, I will look into the matter. I will take up the issue with concerned Superintending Engineer. But as far I know Dar is very honest officer.”

Superintending Engineer, Electric M&RE Circle Pulwama, Lateef Ahmed while talking to STATE TIMES said that he has recently joined the office and things might have taken place before his joining.