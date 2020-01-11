DC Poonch suspends 28 absentee employees

Poonch: On receiving the reports of absenteeism in various educational institutions in the Sub division of Mendhar district administration conducted a surprise inspection of various educational institutions.

During the inspection of Government Middle School Harmi, Government Girls High School Harni, Government HSS Harni several employees of education department were found absent from their duties without any prior permission while Government Middle School Kasab was found locked at 12:3 Pm.

On the basis of the report received from tehsildar Mendhar, a total of 28 employees were placed under suspension.The suspended employees include five teachers from GMS Harni, nine emplooyes GGHS Harni , nine employees from GHSS Harni and all the staff of five teachers of GMS Kasab.

Meanwhile, CEO Poonch was directed to stop the salaries of the absent employees and was further directed to initiate disciplinary action against them and submit action taken report to the DC office.