DC Poonch interacts with Probationary KAS Officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: District Development Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, on Friday interacted with a group of probationary KAS officers who were on visit to the border district.

Former KAS Officer K D Maini and CDPO Jahangir Khan were also present on the occasion.

DC gave an overview of the physical, political, social and religious outlook of the Border District Poonch besides presenting a brief introduction of the lifestyle and occupation of hilly people of the District.

DC also informed the probationary officers about the potential of the district which included tourism and trade potential along with small scale industries.

K D Maini also enlightened the visiting probationary officers about the history of the region telling them about different aspects of the geographical and political importance of the district.