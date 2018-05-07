DC Poonch interacts with district Bar Association members

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Monday held an introductory meeting with the members of district Bar Association.

The DC held detailed interaction with the Bar members headed by association President Advocate Mohammad Zaman. The delegation, comprising senior and young lawyers raised issues pertaining to the functioning of the revenue courts and threw light on the justice delivery system in the district.

President Bar Association assured that the district administration shall get full support and cooperation from the Bar Association Poonch. The commitment was reiterated by senior Advocate Sanjay Raina.

Others who were part of the delegation included Secy Bar Advocate Sajjad Ahmed Advocate Syed Taj Hussain Shah, Advocate Sanjay Raina, Advocate Dwarka Nath, Advocate Younis Chouhan, Advocate Annuj Kapoor, Advocate Lal Hussain Mushtaq, Advocate Iftikhar Bazmi, and others spoke on the occasion.

Various other issues pertaining to the lawyers’ body including the provision for Bar chambers, extension of court building, retainership of lawyers, traffic regulations and various other social issues were highlighted during the meet.

Terming Bar Association and lawyer fraternity as important part of civil society, the DC said they play a pivotal role outside courts and act as agents for social change. He assured that working of revenue courts will be further streamlined.

The Bar members thanked the DC for taking the initiative of inviting the Bar and listening to their issues patiently.