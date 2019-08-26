DC pays surprise visit to District Hospital

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: To assess the quality of medical services, punctuality, availability of medicines and patient care Deputy Commissioner Samba, Rohit Khajuria along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Samba Vikas Gupta on Monday paid a surprise visit to District Hospital in the early Monday morning and took stock of the medical facilities, availability of doctors, medical staff, attendance and sanitation.

DC also inspected the emergency ward, inpatient units, OPD, and other places in the hospital.

DC interacted with many patients and their attendants and enquired about the medical facilities being provided to them. He directed the Hospital administration to take necessary measures for improving the sanitation and patient care services at the hospital.

Medical Superintendent of district hospital samba Dr. Indra Bhatyal, briefed Deputy Commissioner on the availability of patient care facilities as well as the availability of Drugs in the Hospital. DC along with medical superintendent visited ECG section, Digital X Ray cabin, eye block and Ultra Sound rooms. Medical superintendent assured DC that matters related to efficient working of all the sections of hospital shall be resolved in order to provide critical care and modern health services to the people coming from far off places in district samba.

DC enjoined upon the entire medical/ paramedical staff to serve the patients with utmost dedication and sincerity so that patients be made to feel comfortable while receiving treatment and exhorted upon maintaining sanitation and hygiene in and around the Hospital building. He also assured that the matters related to shortage of doctors and modern care medical equipment’s shall be taken up at appropriate forum.