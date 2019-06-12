DC orders closure of 26 illegal stone crushers

Share Share Share 0

Kathua Admn will deal sternly with illegal mining in Ravi basin, Ujh river

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Taking strict action against illegal stone crushers operating in Kathua, Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal today ordered closure of 26 stone crushers operating in village Keerian-Gandial of Kathua. These stone crushers were closed for want of different NOCs and license under SRO-302, electricity connection of these stone crushers has also been snapped, DC informed stating that he had directed DMO vide order no: DCK/SQ/2019-20/164-176 dated 22.04.2019 to close all such stone crushers which were operating in violation of SRO-302. A team comprising DMO, Dr. Rajinder Singh, Naib Tehsildar, Kamal Singh, JE PDD, Suchet Singh, Patwari of the area and other concerned officials ensured this closure and the proprietors of the stone crushers were asked to obtain requisite NOCs from concerned departments incorporated vide SRO-302 besides obtain license from Geology and Mining department under the aforesaid SRO, DC informed. The DC also said that the District Administration will ensure that no illegal mining will be done in Ravi basin and Ujh river to protect the infrastructure constructed over these water bodies and further banned mining in upstream and downstream of public infrastructure to protect these assets. DMO also informed that 31 stone crushers were established in Keerian-Gandial area out of which 26 were sealed today.