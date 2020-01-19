DC nominates PIOs, FAA to implement Provisions of RTI Act 2005

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana nominated Public Information Officer’s and First Appellate Authority in Deputy Commissioner’s Office Kishtwar, Sub- Division’s and Tehsil’s for smooth implementation of provisions of Right to Information Act 2005.

The Public Information Officer’s including Joint Director (E&S) CPO Kishtwar shall deal with Deputy Commissioner’s development related matters, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kishtwar shall deal with Deputy Commissioner’s revenue related matters, Sub Divisional Magistrate Paddar/Marwah/Chatroo shall deal with revenue and development related matters of their sub-division’s, Deputy District Election Officer Kishtwar shall deal with election related matters and all tehsildars shall deal with revenue related matters of their respective tehsils.

Besides this, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar has been nominated as First Appellate Authority in District Kishtwar.