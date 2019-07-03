DC Leh reviews arrangements for Ladakh School Olympic

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Deputy Commissioner/ CEO, LAHDC, Leh, Avny Lavasa on Wednesday convened a meeting with district officers to take stock of the progress in preparations and arrangements for the conduct of Ladakh School Olympic (LSO) 2019.

DC enquired about the development of arrangement of venues, deployment of officials and manpower for conducting the events.

She also reviewed the arrangement of other essential facilities like food, boarding and lodging, medicare, drinking water, toilets, transportation and availability of equipments and sports uniforms for the participating students.

She directed the concerned engineers to do the needful well in time at all the selected venues to ensure conduct of LSO in a well organised manner.

It was informed during the meeting that a total of 2,989 students both boys and girls from Higher Secondary Schools, High Schools and Middle Schools across Leh District will participate in various events such as volleyball, cricket, archery, boxing, table tennis, judo and track and field. Besides, river rafting competition would be an added attraction of this year’s School Olympic.

Concerned officers, XEns of R&B, PHE, Construction, PDD and District Youth Services and Sports officers attended the meeting.