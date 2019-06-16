DC Leh holds meeting with Merchant Association

Share Share Share 0

LEH: Deputy Commissioner Leh, Avny Lavasa convened a meeting with Merchant Association Leh and discussed problems being faced by the members of the Association.

President Merchant Association Leh, P Wangyal apprised the Deputy Commissioner of their problems and issues pertaining to beautification of Leh besides cleanliness of main market. They complaint about unmanaged drainage system in the market, uncontrolled presence of stray-dogs, donkeys, cows etc all around the market, insufficient/irregular water supply in some parts of market, need for extra dustbins and proper collection of garbage from the market besides high trade license fee in comparison to other parts of the State. They also requested for checking wholesale rates of food items, beverages, etc and huge loss caused to local business due to Army sales counter at Hall of Fame and Amazon Delivery Centre at Leh. President, Municipal Committee, Dr Ishey Namgyal appealed to the shopkeepers and residents to use dustbins, drainage and sewerage system.

Speaking on the occasion, Avny asked the owners of restaurants and hotels functional in Leh market for proper segregation of wet and dry wastes. She appealed to the residents of Leh town for judicious use of drinking water and systematic use of drainage and sewerage system.

The Deputy Commissioner informed about the plan for formulating a long-term development policy based on educational activity to ensure secure future of Leh with priority on water and waste management. She appealed to all stakeholders to join hands for devising a road-map to achieve the goal. She further informed that from now, the MC Park situated opposite Balkhang Chowk will be used for all kind of public gatherings, social and other events.

ADDC Leh Moses Kunzang, Executive Officer MC Leh, MC Wards and concerned engineers were also present on the occasion.