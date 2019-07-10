DC Leh disburses compensation to NoK of Khardongla victims

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Avny Lavasa on Tuesday disbursed financial relief amounting to Rs 81 lakh among ten next of kins of those who died in a snow avalanche at Khardongla Pass in December 2018.

“Compensation money has been paid to their dependants through Labour Welfare Department under the Employees Compensation Act 1923,” she said.

Assistant Labour Commissioner, Ghulam Nabi Tak was also present on the occasion.