DC Kulgam chairs meet on Market Intervention Scheme

STATE TIMES NEWS

KULGAM: Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Monday chaired a joint meeting of officers of Agriculture, Horticulture and HPMC.

The meeting was attended by ADC, ACR, CHO, Area Marketing Officer, President and members of fruit growers association Kulgam.

Threadbare discussion was held on the operationalization of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to be launched for procurement of apples by National Agriculture Produce and Marketing Federation.

The Deputy Commissioner while explaining the concept of the scheme, explained the officers to work in tandem for collection of data regarding quantum of apple produce and particulars of the fruit growers including their Aadhar and bank account numbers.

He exhorted upon the officers to redouble the efforts for operationalization of the scheme which he said will fetch remunerable prices for the apple growers.