DC Kishtwar flags off Mobile Food Testing Lab

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, flagged off Mobile Testing Laboratory of Food and Drugs Administration, Food Safety Department Kishtwar from District Headquarter Complex Kishtwar.

To ensure qualitative and wholesome food items to the people of District Kishtwar besides generating awareness among the masses with regard to the safe usage of food and other eatables.

Assistant Commissioner Development Kishtwar, Anil Kumar Chandail, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety (ACFS) Kishtwar Shabir Ahmed Faridy, FSO Kishtwar Rajni Devi, FSO Dachhan Sajjad Ahmad, FSO Paddar, Prithpal Singh besides staff of FDA department Kishtwar were present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, DC Kishtwar said that “Mobile Lab (Van), equipped with the necessary technical expertise shall visit the areas of the district to collect food samples that will be subsequently tested for human consumption”. He further stated that the expert team shall impart awareness among general public about food safety and various types of common adulteration in food articles.

ACFS Kishtwar, informed that the initiative is a part of the 3 days long drive being launched by the Department of Food Safety. He further informed that the mobile van is fully equipped with analytical instruments, such as milk analyzer, hot air oven, hot plate, mixer-grinder, digital weighing scale, digital multi parameter hand-held meter and digital refractometer. Besides, the van also had the facility to draw on-the-spot samples and generate instant reports.