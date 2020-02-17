DC Kishtwar directs officers to resolve public grievances on top priority

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Within a week of taking charge as Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Rajinder Singh Tara, undertook extensive tour of Marwah Sub-Division with a view to take first-hand experience of the topography and problems being faced by the public residing in far flung areas of Marwah Sub-Division.

He was accompanied by SSP Kishtwar, Dr Harmeet Singh Mehta, ADC Kishtwar, Pawan Parihar and Commanding Officer, Army.

DC Kishtwar interacted with the public of Dachan area where people brought forth the demand of Construction of full fledged Tehsil Office Dachan. It was apprised that funds have also been released to the executing agency and work shall be resumed soon. DC Kishtwar directed Executive Engineer, Public Works (R &B) Subdivision to expedite the construction work and ensure utilisation of alloted funds in the prescribed time limit. The public of the area also demanded adequate ration dumping in snow bound areas in view of the hilly and tough terrain of the area.DC Kishtwar issued on spot direction to ADC Kishtwar to undertake physical audit of the stock position of foodgrains and submit detailed report in this behalf.

Later on, DC Kishtwar also visited Tehsil Marwah and Warwan and undertook aerial inspection upto the remote Village Sukhnai in order to get apprised about the grievances of the public residing in the Subdivision. The issues of heli-service, lack of connectivity, absenteeism of employees and resumption of essential services were brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner who gave patient hearing to the public and assured time bound redressal of all grievances.

The public of the area whole heartedly welcomed the newly posted Deputy Commissioner and assured full cooperation to the administration. The public of the area expressed gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner and urged him to undertake such visits in future as well on periodic basis.