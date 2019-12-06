DC Kathua inaugurates exhibition Sanrachna-2019

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A three-day exhibition on various schemes of Government of India was inaugurated by O.P Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner Kathua. The Exhibition titled Sanrachna 2019 focused on schemes across sectors like health, education, tourism, social justice, science and technology among others.

The exhibition aims at providing a greater platform for mass awareness with an idea that power is gained by spreading knowledge. Former MLA Kathua, Rajiv Jasrotia, was also present on the occasion.

The exhibition attracted a large crowd on its first day and fulfilled the wholesome objective of spreading information to the youth, farmers and general masses about research and developments in the fields of Science and Technology, Skill Development, Education, Information Technology, Communication, Agriculture, labour & Employment and Industrial Development, Innovation, Crafts, Culture and Government schemes and programmes.

The mega event, organised by an NGO, is a platform for Science and Technology lovers, Farmers, Traders, Industrialists & students to interact with Policies makers, Scientists and Researchers and can give them a glimpse of experiments and researches in various fields.

Ministry of Tourism , Geological Survey of India , Ministry of Ayush , ICMR, Power Grid, VV Giri National Labour Institute, NHPC, NAFED, NFL, Regional Outreach Bureau(MIB), Jammu, Northern Railway, CSIR, NRDC, NEHHDC, TRIFED, Coir Board, Coconut Development Board and Agriculture Department Kathua participated in the event and the major supporters of the event are Indian Oil , NSDC & REC .

Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, (J&K Region) also organised a photo- exhibition as a part of the event which mainly focused on various Centrally Sponsored Schemes related to Women Empowerment, Girl Child Education and Safety, Mother and Child Health, Betterment of Farmers, Upliftment of the Poor, Building up of Infrastructure, Social Justice, Healthy and Confident Youth, Curbing Corruption etc.