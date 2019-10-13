DC Kargil inaugurates science festival

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary today said that knowledge of science and technology is a must among youngsters to develop in them an attitude of logical and rational thinking.

The DC stated this after inaugurating Science Festival, 2019 under the theme ‘Young Innovators’ here today.

Superintendent of Police Kargil Dr Vinod Kumar, Former Joint Commissioner Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya (JNV) Kaneez Fatima, Deputy Director Command Area Development Kacho Muhammad Ali Khan, Professor and Head Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Kargil Dr Mehdi Akhone and Professors from Government Degree College Kargil were present on the occasion.

The science festival featured a model exhibition and painting competition wherein the students of more than 27 schools participated.

The DC while inspecting the model exhibition stalls keenly examined various models and ideas of the students and highly appreciated them for having come up with such unique and innovative scientific concepts. He also praised the paintings of the students.

Later, the dignitaries distributed young innovator trophies and certificates of participation among the winners and other participating students.