DC Jammu reviews progress on Gole Gujral cluster village project

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday inspected and reviewed the integrated cluster action plan and progress made under Gole Gujral cluster here at Marh.

Assistant Commissioner Development, Jammu Aijaz Qaiser, Executive Engineers of PHE, PDD and PWD, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Chief Education Officer and others officers were present during the field review.

The identified Gole Gujral Cluster of Marh in Jammu district comprises of two Panchayats with a population of 9,511 and is one of the 100 approved clusters by the central government.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the Integrated Cluster Action Plan (ICAP), DPRs of village with the focus on funds mobilisation through convergence of various schemes of the government and the Critical Gap Funding (CGF) for development of the cluster.

Kumar asked the departments to work in convergence to achieve the laid mission objectives. He directed the Chief Education Officer for starting and handing over of Wi-Fi enabled smart classes in three middle schools and one high school at revenue village of Gole Gujral and Trilokpur.

Reviewing the works of PHE Department, Kumar asked it to fast track the pending works to complete the laying of pipes within a week’s time.

Asking for early completion of the deep drains in the cluster, he directed officers of irrigation department and Rural Development Department for completion of the same in a timely manner.

Kumar inspected the cremation grounds and children park of the cluster.

Later, Deputy Commissioner chaired a meeting to review the Solid Waste Management (SWM) in the district and its projects under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) here at his Office.

He constituted a district level special task force to monitor the solid waste management, e-waste material, hazardous materials, CND etc. He instructed the concerned officer to establish separate collection centres for biodegradable & non- biodegradable waste, e-waste and hazardous materials.

Ramesh Kumar constituted a team to inspect bulk generators and composite management by hotels, restaurants and banquet halls and asked them to submit their report within 15 days. He also deputed separate nodal officers to monitor CND materials and solid waste material.