DC Jammu reviews Independence Day arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner, Sushma Chauhan on Saturday convened a meeting to review the arrangements being put in place by different departments for Independence Day 2019 celebration in the district.

ADC Jammu Rashpal Singh, SSP Traffic Joginder Singh, SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh, ACG Inderjeet Singh Parihar, Joint Director Hospitality and Protocol Jammu Dr. Subash, Health Officer JMC Dr. Saleem, Field Publicity Officer, Vipan Bhagat besides other concerned officers attended the meeting.

While reviewing the arrangements, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officers to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well in time for the National event. She reviewed arrangements of traffic regulation, parking of vehicles, security, seating plan, installation of PAS, barricading, power, drinking water, invitation of guests, refreshment to school children, transport, electricity, march past and other necessary arrangements.

The DC instructed the Jammu Municipal Corporation and PHE to ensure drinking water at the venue on the day of I-Day celebrations.

It was informed in the meeting that the main event would be held in Mini Stadium Parade where the Chief Guest shall unfurl the National Flag and take salute at the March Past.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner visited Mini Stadium Parade Ground and took stock of preparations being made in connection with Independence Day 2019 celebrations. She directed the concerned departments mainly Hospitality and Protocol, Youth Services and Sports, Culture, PWD (R&B), Police, Traffic, Education to work in coordination for successful conduct of this national day.

Meanwhile, Chauhan convened a meeting with concerned officers and representatives of various religious organizations to review and finalize arrangements for ensuing Eid ul Azha. Discussions were held on various vital issues including sanitation, traffic regulation, security, parking, health care facilities, supply of essential commodities, sale of sacrificial animals, drinking water, electricity and relate issues.

The DC directed the Municipal authorities to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in all the places particularly at those places where congregation prayers would be offered on Eid-ul-Azha.

She directed them to give special attention to pre and post cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting was informed that special sale markets have been established in prominent places where sacrificial animals will be put on sale.

FCS&CA, Revenue, Legal Metrology and Food Safety departments were directed to intensify market checking.

The Deputy Commissioner asked for strict action against profiteers and black-marketers so that people are not fleeced by hoarders and profiteers. She ordered special market checking squads be constituted to keep vigil on market rates and ensure that no sub standard, adulterated or spurious items are sold. The rate list should be displayed on every business establishment, she added.

The PHE and PDD authorities were directed to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and adequate drinking water supply. She also asked the Fire and Emergency services to be prepared to deal with any eventuality.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the CMO to ensure that medicos and para-medicos attend the duty as per the roster, and keep ambulance service in a state of readiness at religious places where main congregations are scheduled to meet any exigency during the festival.

The DC asked the Police Department to ensure fool proof security arrangements throughout the district.

Responding to issues raised by the representatives of various organizations regarding arrangements for Eid, the Deputy Commissioner assured them that all of their issues would be resolved.

The meeting was attended by SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh, Superintending Engineers of PWD (R&B) and PDD, N.D Khawaja and other officers besides Administrator Auquaf Wakeel Bhat and representatives of various Masjid Committees.