DC Jammu reviews flood protection preparedness

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar on Thursday chaired a meeting of senior officers of the line departments to discuss the preparedness for flood protection in view of ensuing monsoon season.

The officers apprised the DC about the flood prone locations and preparations being done by district administration in their respective areas.

The DC asked the officers to formulate flood management plans and be ready to meet any kind of eventuality. He asked the officers to establish control rooms at District, Tehsil and block levels.

The DC passed the directions for identification of vulnerable points and cleaning of drains and Nullahs to prevent water loggings during the monsoon.

The Director Health Services was directed to ensure sufficient medicine stocks in the district, especially related to water borne diseases.

The DC directed the concerned officers to keep their men and machinery ready with tents, boats, sand bags, life jackets and other rescue equipments. He asked them to make available the dewatering pumps at vulnerable locations as precautionary measures. He further directed to take immediate action to fill up any identified additional gaps to avert/ tackle arising incidents during heavy rainfall and flood like situation. He called for maintaining close coordination among different departments and agencies to safeguard precious lives in case of any eventuality during the rainy season.

The JMC and R&B Department were asked to ensure clearance of all drains in advance to avoid water logging during rains.

PDD was asked to take measures for preventing power supply disruption and keep alternate power lines ready in case of failure of main Line.

The meeting was attended by senior functionaries of JMC, PDD, PHE, Disaster Managements, Police, Irrigation, Health and other concerned departments.