DC Jammu inspects progress on Ring Road, Jammu Akhnoor Road projects

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan on Thursday visited Sarore and inspected progress of work on Ring Road Project.

She was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vijay Kumar Sharma, Tehsildar Bishnah, Raman Kumar besides other concerned officers and NHAI officers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 58.25 km long, 4 lane Ring Road is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2023.87 Crore, will start from Raya Morh of Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district and connect with Jagti on the Jammu Udhampur National Highway. There will be 8 large bridges, 6 flyovers, 2 tunnels and 4 Viaducts on the route.

During the tour, DC visited various spots and inspected the ongoing works there. The NHAI officials apprised the DC about the present status of work on prestigious road project and also informed about future work plan.

The DC directed the NHAI officers to expedite the pace of work for its timely completion. She also emphasized on completion of the road construction and gave targets of 14.3 km in next 20 days and another 10 km by end of March, thus completing a total of around 24 km within next 45 days.

While reviewing the progress of disbursement of compensation, DC asked all the concerned collectors to disburse the full amount of compensation within a month’s time so that 100 % disbursement of amount for land compensation is made to the land owners whose land has been acquired.

Earlier in another meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the work progress on Jammu Akhnoor Road project.

The officials of NHIDCL gave a detailed presentation on the progress achieved so far and submitted work completion schedule. It was informed in the meeting that work on package 2 and 3 is in progress and the efforts on to adhere to the weekly date of completion of the entire stretch.

The DC asked the concerned officers for early completion of trees cutting and structure removal work for smooth execution of work on Jammu Akhnoor Road project. She also asked the concerned officers to conduct joint visits and access the total number of structures in phase 3 and also asked for identification of land for shifting of religious structures.

The meeting was attended by ACR Jammu, SDM North, SDM Marh, General Manager NHIDCL and other concerned officers.