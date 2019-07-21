DC Jammu for timely completion of mega developmental projects

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar on Saturday reviewed progress on more than 25 mega development projects including modernization of General Bus Stand, Multitier Parking, Jammu-Akhnoor (NH-144) 4-laning, Jammu Ring Road, Tawi River Front Development, Construction of 200 Bedded Maternity Hospital, Sub- District Hospital at Bishnah, Jourian and Akhnoor, Infrastructure of IIT and IIM, Mubarakh Mandi Heritage Project, Barrage across River Tawi at Belicharana and Sewerage Project besides other important projects being executed in District Jammu by different executing agencies.

Director IIM Jammu, Chief Planning Officer Jammu, Superintendent Engineers, Executive Engineers of various engineering wings Deputy Director Planning besides other senior officers of the concerned department were present in the meeting.

Reviewing the progress after a detailed power point presentation including that of General Bus Stand, Multi-level Car parking-cum-commercial complex project, the DC asked the officers and executing agencies to synergize their efforts to complete the work in stipulated time frame to avoid any further cost escalations. He also assessed the preparedness of concerned departments in awake of monsoon and directed them to gear up their men and machinery to meet any emergency situation.

The DC sought detailed status of Jammu-Akhnoor (NH-144) 4-laning project and instructed the concerned authorities and the executing agencies to expedite the work on the prestigious project. It is pertinent to mention that the deputy Commissioner is personally monitoring the prestigious project and directly deals with the problems faced by executing agencies.

Reviewing the progress of Sub- District Hospital at Bishnah, Jourian and Akhnoor, DC instructed for regular monitoring of the development works by the officials to ensure meeting of quality norms and stressed on time bound completion of the projects.