DC Jammu flags off bike rally

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: DC Jammu, Ramesh Kumar flagged off a bike rally from Kashmir to Kanyakumari here on Thursday.

The group of bike riders comprised of Mandar Thakurdesai, a partner of Unique Offset, Dr Mahesh Kotbagi, Chairman Kotbagi Hospital, Abhijit Phulmamdikar, businessman and a connoisseur of cruiser and off road bikes, Vinod Patil a builder, Rilesh Furia, businessman, Ajay Umrani Owner of an Advertising Agency and Prabhath Velaratne who specially came to India from Singapore to be part of this rally.

The bikers will cover a distance of 4,000 kms and will be passing through eight different states. The caravan consists of Harley Davidson and BMW super bikes.

To promote the theme United India, the lead bike is decorated with Tricolour on theme ‘Women Safety in India Drive 2018’.

“It is observed that there has been unnecessary negative publicity regarding women safety in India. This showcases a very poor image of our county to tourists all over the world. Hence, we four friends from Pune decided to break this image and embark on a girls drive mission from Kashmir to Kanyakumari from December 13 to 21, 2018,” said one of the participants. In Jammu, bikers were assisted by the members of Rotary Club of Jammu Tawi under the leadership of its President, Subash Gandotra who made all the local arrangements in Jammu.

DC Jammu, Ramesh Kumar assured the members of Rotary Club Jammu Tawi that all sorts of help will be provided to the Club in near future also for such type of activities.