DC inspects key projects at Sunderbani, Lamberi

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad, inspected pace of progress on key projects and identified sites for new projects here at Sunderbani, the other day.

He passed directions for speedy completion of roads taken up under NABARD, ongoing work on College at Thandapani and additional infrastructure of Sub-district hospital Sunderbani, tourist cafeteria at Lamberi, Forest and Horticulture nurseries and bye pass road from old bus stand to hospital. He visited each construction site and inspected sites for setting up park and parking slots within municipal limits.

After taking stock of healthcare facilities at SDH Sunderbani and interacting with patients to take feedback, the DDC reviewed work progress on 100 bedded extra block of hospital and directed for earliest completion of ground floor and handing it over to health department.

Issue of transferring of 3 Kanal land of Animal Husbandry Department to Health Department for extension of SDH was also discussed and directions for expeditious transfer of land were passed.

During the visit, the DDC also took decision for shifting the poultry farm within municipal limits to spare space for creation of park. Besides, proposal for establishing parking slots by dismantling out of use staff quarters of Health Department was also sought by DDC. At Thandapani the DDC inspected construction work on College infrastructure. He enjoined upon concerned to adhere to the deadline and ensure quality of work. Infrastructure created under tourism sector including cafeteria at Lamberi was also inspected.

Nursery of Horticulture Department at Siot and that of Forest Department at Lamberi were thoroughly inspected and the concerned were exhorted upon to grow high yielding varieties of fruit plants to benefit the farmers and indigenous plants to utilize these in City Forest to be established at district headquarters.

Earlier, Aijaz went around the Sunderbani town to assess the scope of decongesting town with special focus on removal of encroachment.

The pace of work on crucial road projects like bye pass road from Old Bus Stand to hospital besides two NABARD road projects Lamberi to Chapriat and Dandesar to Water point Dandesar was also reviewed by District Development Commissioner.

ADC Sunderbani Gurmukh Singh, CEO RDA Dr Tahir Firdous, CPO Abdul Hamid Choudhary, CMO Dr Suresh Gupta, Chief Horticulture Officer, DFO Nowshera, ExEn PWD Nowshera Parvaiz Ahmad and other concerned accompanied the DDC during visit.