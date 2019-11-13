DC inspects industrial units, discusses roadmap for enhancing entrepreneurial activities

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla Dr. G N Itoo on Tuesday inspected various industrial units in the district wherein he interacted with stakeholders to discuss roadmap for enhancing entrepreneurial activities.

He was accompanied by General Manager DIC Baramulla and other concerned officers.

During the visit, DC took a thorough appraisal of several industrial activities during which the General Manager DIC Baramulla informed that in district Baramulla there are about 1561 registered industrial units comprising 1152 units in manufacturing sector and 409 in service sector. He was briefed that about 7400 persons are earning their livelihood in these industrial units.

Later, the DC chaired a meeting with the prominent industrialists and entrepreneurs during which a threadbare discussion was held.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the necessary initiatives shall be taken to boost the industrial output for the overall socio-economic development of the society.

The DC also chaired a separate meeting with the heads of various line departments to review the restoration of essential services. The meeting was convened in view of inclement weather forecast, so that appropriate measures are put in place well in advance.

DC stressed upon the concerned authorities including PDD, PHE and Mechanical department and Food Supplies to exercise every effort for the speedy restoration of essential services. Mechanical division was directed to place additional men and machinery for quick and prompt snow clearance from vital links and roads.