DC inspects civic amenities in Samba town

SAMBA: Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria along with a team of officers on Saturday visited the busy Samba main Chowk to assess the civic amenities.

The team also took stock of encroachments by shopkeepers, illegal parking of commercial as well as private vehicles and sanitation around the main market here.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Assistant Road Transport Officer, Rehana, Tehsildar, Avtar Singh besides other officials.

The team toured the market and asked the shopkeepers to clear the pathways for pedestrians. He directed Tehsildar to keep a regular check in the market and act sternly against any attempt of encroachment.

The DC also enjoined upon ARTO Samba to keep close check on the illegal parking on roads by vehicles plying in and around the Samba town as it causes great inconvenience to the local masses. He laid emphasis upon maintaining sanitation, hygiene and use of dustbins to keep the City clean and hygienic.

Later team of Motor Vehicle Department led by ARTO, booked various vehicles for illegal parking, deficiency of travelling documents and also warned Local transporters to use proper stoppage to pick and drop commuters.