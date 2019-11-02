DC inaugurates training programme on GPDP

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Deputy Commissioner, O P Bhagat, today inaugurated one day training programme for Sarpanchs of the district regarding Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

During the programme, organised by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, a booklet highlighting various Social Security Schemes was also launched.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner stressed on the importance of healthy and vibrant functioning of Panchayats adding that the government intends to equip the Sarpanchs through trainings aimed at making them familiar with the PR Act, participative planning, budgeting and accounting practices, and social audit. He said that such training programmes would go a long way in building capacities of the elected representatives and help them to meet their roles and responsibilities more efficiently. He asked the Sarpanchs to spread awareness on schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, immunisation, and various other state and centrally sponsored schemes.

Earlier, ACD Sukhpal Singh briefed the participants about the training programme which covered different sessions on topics like sustainable development goals (SDGs), people’s participation in development and GPDP besides good governance and leadership skills.

Among others BDOs, LDM Kathua, resource persons, Sarpanchs and others were present in the training programme.