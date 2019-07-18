DC inaugurates Mobile Soil Testing lab at Reasi

STATE TIMES NEWS REASI: Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, today inaugurated a mobile Soil Testing Lab at district headquarters. The STL, deputed by Directorate of Horticulture for one week, will visit various villages of the district and collect soil samples from fruit growers. These growers will then be issued Soil Health Cards detailing the quality of their soil samples and suitable crops for them. Chief Horticulture Officer, VK Gupta and Horticulture Development Officers and orchardists were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the DC reiterated that the district administration is working hard towards increasing fruit production in the district by facilitating the farmers with latest know how in the field.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
Filmcity earns Rs 7.55 cr from visitors in 5 years
Priyanka Chopra the only ‘desi girl’, no one can take her place: Parineeti
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper