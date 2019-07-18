DC inaugurates Mobile Soil Testing lab at Reasi

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, today inaugurated a mobile Soil Testing Lab at district headquarters.

The STL, deputed by Directorate of Horticulture for one week, will visit various villages of the district and collect soil samples from fruit growers. These growers will then be issued Soil Health Cards detailing the quality of their soil samples and suitable crops for them.

Chief Horticulture Officer, VK Gupta and Horticulture Development Officers and orchardists were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC reiterated that the district administration is working hard towards increasing fruit production in the district by facilitating the farmers with latest know how in the field.