DC inaugurates inter-block sports event

STATE TIMES NEWS

BUDGAM: District Development Commissioner Budgam Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar on Saturday inaugurated a four-day inter block sports event here at Sports Stadium.

The event under Khelo India initiative is being organised by Youth Services and Sports Department Budgam.

As many as 1600 students from different sports disciplines across the district will take part in 10 different sports activities during the course of the event.

The DDC while appreciating the efforts of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Budgam said that our children have enormous talent and potential which they demonstrated at national and international level competitions by winning many medals.

Keeping in view the interest of boys and girls of the district towards sports activities, the DC said there is a need to provide adequate and advanced infrastructure to train them at basic level.

Earlier the Joint Director YSS Kashmir Bashir Ahmad in his welcome address thanked District Administration and allied agencies in making all sports-related events organised by DYSS Budgam at all level a success.

Later, the DDC distributed awards and mementos among various departments.

DYSS Officer Balbir Singh, CMO Budgam, Manager Sports Council and scores of students, spectators and other concerned were present in the function.