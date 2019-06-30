DC for strict implementation of NTCP

Share Share Share 0

UDHAMPUR: District Development Commissioner Dr. Piyush Singla on Sunday chaired a one day sensitization workshop cum meeting of district officers, civil society, media and other stakeholders under National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP).

Chief Medical Officer Udhampur, Dr. K.C. Dogra welcomed the participants and gave overview of the Workshop and objective of DLCC meeting through power point presentation, besides informing the role and responsibilities of designated committee members on Tobacco Control.

Dr. Mridula Singh, Divisional Nodal Officer, NTCP, Jammu familiarized the participants about the burden of tobacco use in India and Kashmir and also briefed the participants about NTCP and COTPA-2003.

Thereafter open discussion was held on agenda points, strategies and effective implementation of Provision under COTPA-2003 in the District.

DDC in his closing remarks stressed for implementation of the COTPA 2003 in letter and spirit and also ensured the formulation of enforcement squads within the shortest possible period of time.

He issued instructions for better implementation of the programme in the district with intersectoral convergence so as to make the programme a big success as for as Udhampur district is concerned.

DDC asked all Tehsildars and SDMs to inspect the all educational institutions in the light of COTPA-2003 and implement it in totality and submit a compliance report after drawing a yellow line around the educational institutions. DDC also asked Divisional Nodal officer to give challan books to all the officers authorised for challaning under COTPA-2003 so that defaulters can be dealt strictly and challaning will act as deterrent for violation of COTPA-2003.