DC for speedy digitalisation of land records

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Yadav on Monday chaired a meeting of officers of the Revenue Department to review the functioning of the department.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bashir Ahmed Lone, SDM Mendhar, SDM Surankote, Tehsildars of Haveli, Mandi, Surankote, Mendhar, Mankote and Naib Tehsildars of the respective Naibats attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioner sought details about the steps taken for protection of Kahacharai and State land from encroachment, settlement, preparation of Jamabandis, land acquisition for projects, status of cases under Roshni Act and such a like.

Yadav directed the concerned officers for proper maintenance of the revenue records. He asked Tehsildars to expedite the process of ongoing Jamabandi Dour and Settlement in their respective Tehsils. He directed for immediate removal of encroachments on the Kahcharai and State land.

Yadav also instructed the Tehsildars to identify State land in their respective Tehsils and submit the details to Assistant Commissioner Revenue for constitution of State Land Bank in the district.