DC for mass awareness regarding digitalisation of payments

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer LAHDC Kargil, Vikas Kundal on Sunday said there is urgent need to create mass awareness regarding the Centrally Sponsored Schemes to enable larger number of people to take benefit. He also called for creating awareness regarding digitalisation of payments so that this people take advantage of this easy mode of payments.

The Deputy Commissioner was speaking during Digi-Dhan Mela held at Indira Park, Baroo today to promote digital payments, accounts, PMJDY and RMBSY.

The DC stressed the concerned for organising further such awareness programmes in far flung and remote areas and spreading awareness at the grassroots level about various centrally sponsored schemes. He said that a lot needs to be done to carry out the benefits of these flagship schemes to the needy and marginalised sections of the society.

The representatives of PNB, J&K Bank, Cooperative Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Sunshine Power and Department of Social Welfare and Municipal Committee Kargil participated in the mela.